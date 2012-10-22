Oct 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday Monday, October 22 Fredrikstad 3 Brann Bergen 4 Sunday, October 21 Aalesund 3 Valerenga Oslo 1 Honefoss BK 0 Stabaek 0 Stromsgodset IF 1 Molde 1 Tromso 2 FK Haugesund 0 Viking Stavanger 2 Sogndal 1 Saturday, October 20 Lillestrom 1 Odd Grenland 1 Friday, October 19 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Sandnes Ulf 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 26 14 10 2 48 20 52 ------------------------- 2 Molde 26 16 4 6 45 30 52 3 Stromsgodset IF 26 14 7 5 53 34 49 ------------------------- 4 Tromso 25 13 6 6 41 24 45 ------------------------- 5 Brann Bergen 26 13 3 10 54 41 42 6 Viking Stavanger 26 11 7 8 36 33 40 7 Valerenga Oslo 26 11 5 10 39 39 38 8 FK Haugesund 26 10 7 9 41 35 37 9 Aalesund 26 8 9 9 34 34 33 10 Honefoss BK 26 7 11 8 28 32 32 11 Odd Grenland 26 8 7 11 30 39 31 12 Lillestrom 26 6 11 9 35 44 29 13 Sogndal 26 6 9 11 24 34 27 ------------------------- 14 Fredrikstad 26 7 3 16 36 50 24 ------------------------- 15 Sandnes Ulf 25 5 7 13 30 49 22 16 Stabaek 26 4 2 20 22 58 14 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation