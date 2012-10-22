Oct 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 22
Fredrikstad 3 Brann Bergen 4
Sunday, October 21
Aalesund 3 Valerenga Oslo 1
Honefoss BK 0 Stabaek 0
Stromsgodset IF 1 Molde 1
Tromso 2 FK Haugesund 0
Viking Stavanger 2 Sogndal 1
Saturday, October 20
Lillestrom 1 Odd Grenland 1
Friday, October 19
Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Sandnes Ulf 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 26 14 10 2 48 20 52
-------------------------
2 Molde 26 16 4 6 45 30 52
3 Stromsgodset IF 26 14 7 5 53 34 49
-------------------------
4 Tromso 25 13 6 6 41 24 45
-------------------------
5 Brann Bergen 26 13 3 10 54 41 42
6 Viking Stavanger 26 11 7 8 36 33 40
7 Valerenga Oslo 26 11 5 10 39 39 38
8 FK Haugesund 26 10 7 9 41 35 37
9 Aalesund 26 8 9 9 34 34 33
10 Honefoss BK 26 7 11 8 28 32 32
11 Odd Grenland 26 8 7 11 30 39 31
12 Lillestrom 26 6 11 9 35 44 29
13 Sogndal 26 6 9 11 24 34 27
-------------------------
14 Fredrikstad 26 7 3 16 36 50 24
-------------------------
15 Sandnes Ulf 25 5 7 13 30 49 22
16 Stabaek 26 4 2 20 22 58 14
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation