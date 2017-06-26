June 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday
Monday, June 26
Stromsgodset IF 1 Molde 1
Sunday, June 25
Aalesund 5 Odd Grenland 1
Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Sogndal 0
Sarpsborg 08 1 Brann Bergen 1
Stabaek 1 Kristiansund BK 4
Tromso 1 Sandefjord Fotball 1
Viking Stavanger 1 FK Haugesund 1
Saturday, June 24
Valerenga Oslo 3 Lillestrom 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 14 8 4 2 22 9 28
-------------------------
2 Brann Bergen 14 7 5 2 30 11 26
3 Sarpsborg 08 14 7 4 3 23 13 25
-------------------------
4 Aalesund 14 6 4 4 21 15 22
-------------------------
5 Molde 14 6 3 5 22 17 21
6 Valerenga Oslo 14 6 3 5 21 20 21
7 Odd Grenland 14 6 3 5 12 16 21
8 FK Haugesund 14 5 4 5 16 17 19
9 Sandefjord Fotball 14 5 3 6 16 21 18
10 Stabaek 14 5 3 6 20 27 18
11 Lillestrom 14 5 2 7 18 21 17
12 Sogndal 14 4 4 6 18 22 16
13 Kristiansund BK 14 4 4 6 16 20 16
-------------------------
14 Stromsgodset IF 14 3 6 5 16 21 15
-------------------------
15 Tromso 14 3 5 6 16 25 14
16 Viking Stavanger 14 2 3 9 12 24 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation