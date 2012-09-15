Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 15 Molde 1 FK Haugesund 0 Friday, September 14 Stromsgodset IF 4 Aalesund 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 22 13 5 4 47 29 44 ------------------------- 2 Molde 22 14 2 6 37 24 44 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 21 10 10 1 36 16 40 ------------------------- 4 Tromso 20 9 6 5 32 22 33 ------------------------- 5 Brann Bergen 21 10 2 9 42 30 32 6 FK Haugesund 22 8 7 7 35 26 31 7 Valerenga Oslo 21 9 4 8 32 29 31 8 Viking Stavanger 21 9 4 8 28 27 31 9 Aalesund 22 7 8 7 29 29 29 10 Honefoss BK 21 7 8 6 22 24 29 11 Odd Grenland 21 8 4 9 28 35 28 12 Lillestrom 21 5 9 7 31 36 24 13 Sogndal 21 4 8 9 20 30 20 ------------------------- 14 Sandnes Ulf 20 5 5 10 23 38 20 ------------------------- 15 Fredrikstad 21 5 3 13 29 42 18 16 Stabaek 21 3 1 17 17 51 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 16 Fredrikstad v Sogndal (1600) Honefoss BK v Viking Stavanger (1600) Odd Grenland v Stabaek (1600) Sandnes Ulf v Brann Bergen (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Valerenga Oslo (1700) Monday, September 17 Tromso v Lillestrom (1700)