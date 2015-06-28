June 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 28 Lillestrom 1 Odd Grenland 1 Mjondalen IF 2 Sandefjord Fotball 2 Tromso 2 FK Haugesund 0 Valerenga Oslo 1 Bodo Glimt 2 Viking Stavanger 3 Sarpsborg 08 1 Saturday, June 27 IK Start 3 Aalesund 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Molde 1 Stabaek 3 Stromsgodset IF 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 14 10 3 1 40 14 33 ------------------------- 2 Stabaek 14 9 3 2 26 14 30 3 Viking Stavanger 14 8 1 5 26 17 25 ------------------------- 4 Valerenga Oslo 14 7 3 4 29 22 24 ------------------------- 5 Molde 14 6 4 4 31 16 22 6 Odd Grenland 14 5 7 2 22 17 22 7 Stromsgodset IF 14 6 3 5 23 25 21 8 Lillestrom * 14 5 6 3 19 16 20 9 Sarpsborg 08 14 4 5 5 17 18 17 10 IK Start 14 4 4 6 21 23 16 11 Aalesund 14 4 4 6 17 30 16 12 Mjondalen IF 14 3 6 5 20 30 15 13 FK Haugesund 14 3 4 7 11 23 13 ------------------------- 14 Tromso 14 3 3 8 20 25 12 ------------------------- 15 Bodo Glimt 14 3 2 9 21 33 11 16 Sandefjord Fotball 14 2 2 10 14 34 8 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation