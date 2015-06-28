June 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, June 28
Lillestrom 1 Odd Grenland 1
Mjondalen IF 2 Sandefjord Fotball 2
Tromso 2 FK Haugesund 0
Valerenga Oslo 1 Bodo Glimt 2
Viking Stavanger 3 Sarpsborg 08 1
Saturday, June 27
IK Start 3 Aalesund 1
Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Molde 1
Stabaek 3 Stromsgodset IF 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 14 10 3 1 40 14 33
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 14 9 3 2 26 14 30
3 Viking Stavanger 14 8 1 5 26 17 25
-------------------------
4 Valerenga Oslo 14 7 3 4 29 22 24
-------------------------
5 Molde 14 6 4 4 31 16 22
6 Odd Grenland 14 5 7 2 22 17 22
7 Stromsgodset IF 14 6 3 5 23 25 21
8 Lillestrom * 14 5 6 3 19 16 20
9 Sarpsborg 08 14 4 5 5 17 18 17
10 IK Start 14 4 4 6 21 23 16
11 Aalesund 14 4 4 6 17 30 16
12 Mjondalen IF 14 3 6 5 20 30 15
13 FK Haugesund 14 3 4 7 11 23 13
-------------------------
14 Tromso 14 3 3 8 20 25 12
-------------------------
15 Bodo Glimt 14 3 2 9 21 33 11
16 Sandefjord Fotball 14 2 2 10 14 34 8
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation