Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 2
Aalesund 4 Valerenga Oslo 1
IK Start 3 Sandnes Ulf 3
Lillestrom 4 Bodo Glimt 0
Odd Grenland 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 1
Brann Bergen 2 Sogndal 1
Stabaek 0 FK Haugesund 1
Stromsgodset IF 2 Molde 0
Viking Stavanger 1 Sarpsborg 08 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Molde 29 21 5 3 60 24 68
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 29 17 7 5 52 30 58
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 29 17 6 6 60 42 57
-------------------------
4 Stromsgodset IF 29 15 5 9 47 38 50
-------------------------
5 Lillestrom 29 13 7 9 47 32 46
6 Valerenga Oslo 29 10 9 10 58 53 39
7 Aalesund 29 10 8 11 38 38 38
8 Sarpsborg 08 29 9 10 10 38 46 37
9 Viking Stavanger 29 8 12 9 40 39 36
10 FK Haugesund 29 10 6 13 41 46 36
11 Stabaek 29 10 6 13 42 52 36
12 IK Start 29 10 5 14 47 59 35
13 Bodo Glimt 29 9 5 15 42 58 32
-------------------------
14 Brann Bergen 29 7 5 17 38 52 26
-------------------------
15 Sogndal 29 6 6 17 31 47 24
R16 Sandnes Ulf 29 4 10 15 26 51 22
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation