July 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 27
Aalesund 2 Sandnes Ulf 3
Lillestrom 2 Molde 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 16 10 4 2 28 14 34
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 16 10 2 4 31 14 32
3 Aalesund 17 8 4 5 34 25 28
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 16 8 2 6 27 22 26
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 16 7 5 4 19 16 26
6 FK Haugesund 16 7 2 7 20 23 23
7 Sogndal 16 5 7 4 23 25 22
8 Valerenga Oslo 16 6 3 7 21 25 21
9 Lillestrom 17 6 3 8 21 25 21
10 Tromso 16 5 5 6 25 22 20
11 Sandnes Ulf 17 5 4 8 19 29 19
12 Odd Grenland 16 5 3 8 18 18 18
13 Molde 17 4 6 7 25 26 18
-------------------------
14 Sarpsborg 08 16 4 5 7 19 30 17
-------------------------
15 Honefoss BK 16 3 7 6 18 23 16
16 IK Start 16 3 6 7 22 33 15
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 28
Stromsgodset IF v Honefoss BK (1330)
Odd Grenland v Tromso (1600)
Brann Bergen v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)
Sogndal v FK Haugesund (1600)
Viking Stavanger v IK Start (1700)
Monday, July 29
Valerenga Oslo v Sarpsborg 08 (1700)