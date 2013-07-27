July 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 27 Aalesund 2 Sandnes Ulf 3 Lillestrom 2 Molde 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 16 10 4 2 28 14 34 ------------------------- 2 Stromsgodset IF 16 10 2 4 31 14 32 3 Aalesund 17 8 4 5 34 25 28 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 16 8 2 6 27 22 26 ------------------------- 5 Viking Stavanger 16 7 5 4 19 16 26 6 FK Haugesund 16 7 2 7 20 23 23 7 Sogndal 16 5 7 4 23 25 22 8 Valerenga Oslo 16 6 3 7 21 25 21 9 Lillestrom 17 6 3 8 21 25 21 10 Tromso 16 5 5 6 25 22 20 11 Sandnes Ulf 17 5 4 8 19 29 19 12 Odd Grenland 16 5 3 8 18 18 18 13 Molde 17 4 6 7 25 26 18 ------------------------- 14 Sarpsborg 08 16 4 5 7 19 30 17 ------------------------- 15 Honefoss BK 16 3 7 6 18 23 16 16 IK Start 16 3 6 7 22 33 15 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 28 Stromsgodset IF v Honefoss BK (1330) Odd Grenland v Tromso (1600) Brann Bergen v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600) Sogndal v FK Haugesund (1600) Viking Stavanger v IK Start (1700) Monday, July 29 Valerenga Oslo v Sarpsborg 08 (1700)