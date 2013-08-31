Aug 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 31
Lillestrom 1 Odd Grenland 0
Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Aalesund 1
Friday, August 30
Brann Bergen 1 Sogndal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 22 14 6 2 41 20 48
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 21 13 4 4 49 22 43
3 Aalesund 22 11 5 6 46 32 38
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 21 11 3 7 28 26 36
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 21 9 7 5 28 22 34
6 Brann Bergen 22 10 3 9 35 33 33
7 Sogndal 22 7 8 7 27 31 29
8 Lillestrom 22 7 7 8 27 30 28
9 Valerenga Oslo 21 7 6 8 30 34 27
10 Odd Grenland 22 7 5 10 25 25 26
11 Molde 21 6 7 8 32 33 25
12 Sandnes Ulf 21 7 4 10 25 36 25
13 Tromso 21 5 6 10 30 32 21
-------------------------
14 Honefoss BK 21 4 7 10 24 37 19
-------------------------
15 IK Start 21 4 7 10 27 41 19
16 Sarpsborg 08 21 4 5 12 26 46 17
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 1
IK Start v Sandnes Ulf (1330)
Sarpsborg 08 v FK Haugesund (1600)
Tromso v Honefoss BK (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Stromsgodset IF (1600)
Molde v Valerenga Oslo (1700)