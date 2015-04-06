Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday Monday, April 6 Mjondalen IF 1 Viking Stavanger 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 5 Aalesund 0 Sandefjord Fotball 3 Bodo Glimt 1 Stabaek 1 FK Haugesund 1 Tromso 0 Sarpsborg 08 1 Valerenga Oslo 3 Stromsgodset IF 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 1 0 0 5 0 3 ------------------------- 2 Sandefjord Fotball 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Valerenga Oslo 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 ------------------------- 4 Mjondalen IF 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 Sarpsborg 08 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 6 FK Haugesund 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Stabaek 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 IK Start 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lillestrom 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Molde 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Odd Grenland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Tromso 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 12 Viking Stavanger 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- 14 Bodo Glimt 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 14 Stromsgodset IF 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 ------------------------- 16 Aalesund 1 0 0 1 0 5 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14-15: Relegation play-off 16: Relegation
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S