April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 13
Molde 1 Sogndal 2
Valerenga Oslo 0 Stromsgodset IF 3
Friday, April 12
Rosenborg Trondheim 1 IK Start 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 4 3 1 0 10 1 10
-------------------------
2 Aalesund 3 3 0 0 8 3 9
3 Stromsgodset IF 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
-------------------------
5 Brann Bergen 3 2 0 1 4 5 6
6 Tromso 3 1 2 0 6 5 5
7 IK Start 3 1 2 0 6 5 5
8 Sarpsborg 08 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
9 Lillestrom 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
10 Sogndal 4 1 1 2 4 8 4
11 Honefoss BK 3 1 0 2 7 7 3
12 Odd Grenland 3 1 0 2 3 3 3
13 Valerenga Oslo 4 1 0 3 2 8 3
-------------------------
14 FK Haugesund 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
-------------------------
15 Sandnes Ulf 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
16 Molde 4 0 0 4 3 7 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 14
Sarpsborg 08 v Aalesund (1330)
Honefoss BK v FK Haugesund (1600)
Tromso v Sandnes Ulf (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Odd Grenland (1600)
Lillestrom v Brann Bergen (1700)