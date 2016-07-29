Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Saturday, July 30 Viking Stavanger Rosenborg Trondheim Postponed Friday, July 29 Sarpsborg 08 1 IK Start 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 17 12 4 1 37 10 40 ------------------------- 2 Odd Grenland 17 10 4 3 25 14 34 3 Stromsgodset IF 17 10 2 5 30 21 32 ------------------------- 4 Sarpsborg 08 18 9 4 5 22 20 31 ------------------------- 5 Brann Bergen 17 9 3 5 22 13 30 6 FK Haugesund 17 8 4 5 31 28 28 7 Viking Stavanger 17 8 3 6 18 19 27 8 Molde 17 7 4 6 30 28 25 9 Sogndal 17 5 8 4 20 19 23 10 Lillestrom 17 5 5 7 27 28 20 11 Bodo Glimt 17 5 4 8 21 23 19 12 Tromso 17 4 6 7 18 26 18 13 Valerenga Oslo 17 4 3 10 20 27 15 ------------------------- 14 Stabaek 17 4 3 10 19 26 15 ------------------------- 15 Aalesund 17 3 4 10 19 33 13 16 IK Start 18 0 7 11 14 38 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 30 Viking Stavanger v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600) Postponed Sunday, July 31 Aalesund v Lillestrom (1330) Bodo Glimt v Tromso (1600) FK Haugesund v Sogndal (1600) Odd Grenland v Brann Bergen (1600) Stromsgodset IF v Stabaek (1800) Monday, August 1 Valerenga Oslo v Molde (1700)
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.