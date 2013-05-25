May 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 25 Molde 4 Honefoss BK 0 Valerenga Oslo 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Friday, May 24 Stromsgodset IF 2 Aalesund 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 12 9 2 1 26 8 29 ------------------------- 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 12 7 3 2 23 12 24 3 Aalesund 12 6 2 4 24 16 20 ------------------------- 4 Viking Stavanger 11 6 2 3 13 10 20 ------------------------- 5 Brann Bergen 11 6 0 5 13 14 18 6 FK Haugesund 11 5 2 4 15 12 17 7 Tromso 11 4 4 3 17 12 16 8 Sogndal 11 4 3 4 14 18 15 9 Sarpsborg 08 11 3 5 3 15 21 14 10 Honefoss BK 12 3 4 5 14 18 13 11 Valerenga Oslo 12 4 1 7 13 19 13 12 Lillestrom 11 3 3 5 15 21 12 13 IK Start 11 3 3 5 14 22 12 ------------------------- 14 Molde 12 2 4 6 15 17 10 ------------------------- 15 Sandnes Ulf 11 2 4 5 9 13 10 16 Odd Grenland 11 2 2 7 7 14 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 26 Lillestrom v FK Haugesund (1330) Odd Grenland v Sandnes Ulf (1600) Sogndal v IK Start (1600) Viking Stavanger v Tromso (1600) Brann Bergen v Sarpsborg 08 (1700)