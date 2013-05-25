May 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 25
Molde 4 Honefoss BK 0
Valerenga Oslo 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Friday, May 24
Stromsgodset IF 2 Aalesund 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 12 9 2 1 26 8 29
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 12 7 3 2 23 12 24
3 Aalesund 12 6 2 4 24 16 20
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 11 6 2 3 13 10 20
-------------------------
5 Brann Bergen 11 6 0 5 13 14 18
6 FK Haugesund 11 5 2 4 15 12 17
7 Tromso 11 4 4 3 17 12 16
8 Sogndal 11 4 3 4 14 18 15
9 Sarpsborg 08 11 3 5 3 15 21 14
10 Honefoss BK 12 3 4 5 14 18 13
11 Valerenga Oslo 12 4 1 7 13 19 13
12 Lillestrom 11 3 3 5 15 21 12
13 IK Start 11 3 3 5 14 22 12
-------------------------
14 Molde 12 2 4 6 15 17 10
-------------------------
15 Sandnes Ulf 11 2 4 5 9 13 10
16 Odd Grenland 11 2 2 7 7 14 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 26
Lillestrom v FK Haugesund (1330)
Odd Grenland v Sandnes Ulf (1600)
Sogndal v IK Start (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Tromso (1600)
Brann Bergen v Sarpsborg 08 (1700)