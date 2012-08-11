Aug 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 11 Brann Bergen 3 FK Haugesund 2 Friday, August 10 Valerenga Oslo 3 Odd Grenland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 18 12 3 3 39 21 39 ------------------------- 2 Molde 18 11 2 5 32 20 35 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 18 8 9 1 30 15 33 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 19 9 2 8 38 28 29 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 19 7 7 5 31 23 28 6 Valerenga Oslo 19 8 4 7 28 27 28 7 Honefoss BK 18 7 7 4 20 19 28 8 Viking Stavanger 18 8 3 7 24 25 27 9 Tromso 17 6 6 5 26 22 24 10 Aalesund 18 5 8 5 24 23 23 11 Lillestrom 18 5 7 6 25 29 22 12 Odd Grenland 19 6 4 9 26 35 22 13 Sogndal 18 4 7 7 18 23 19 ------------------------- 14 Sandnes Ulf 17 4 5 8 19 31 17 ------------------------- 15 Fredrikstad 18 4 3 11 26 35 15 16 Stabaek 18 2 1 15 14 44 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 12 Lillestrom v Honefoss BK (1600) Sogndal v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600) Stabaek v Sandnes Ulf (1600) Tromso v Stromsgodset IF (1600) Viking Stavanger v Fredrikstad (1600) Aalesund v Molde (1800)