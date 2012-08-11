Aug 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 11
Brann Bergen 3 FK Haugesund 2
Friday, August 10
Valerenga Oslo 3 Odd Grenland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 18 12 3 3 39 21 39
-------------------------
2 Molde 18 11 2 5 32 20 35
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 18 8 9 1 30 15 33
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 19 9 2 8 38 28 29
-------------------------
5 FK Haugesund 19 7 7 5 31 23 28
6 Valerenga Oslo 19 8 4 7 28 27 28
7 Honefoss BK 18 7 7 4 20 19 28
8 Viking Stavanger 18 8 3 7 24 25 27
9 Tromso 17 6 6 5 26 22 24
10 Aalesund 18 5 8 5 24 23 23
11 Lillestrom 18 5 7 6 25 29 22
12 Odd Grenland 19 6 4 9 26 35 22
13 Sogndal 18 4 7 7 18 23 19
-------------------------
14 Sandnes Ulf 17 4 5 8 19 31 17
-------------------------
15 Fredrikstad 18 4 3 11 26 35 15
16 Stabaek 18 2 1 15 14 44 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 12
Lillestrom v Honefoss BK (1600)
Sogndal v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)
Stabaek v Sandnes Ulf (1600)
Tromso v Stromsgodset IF (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Fredrikstad (1600)
Aalesund v Molde (1800)