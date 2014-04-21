Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday Monday, April 21 Aalesund 1 IK Start 2 Bodo Glimt 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Molde 5 Sarpsborg 08 1 Odd Grenland 2 Stabaek 1 Brann Bergen 2 Lillestrom 0 Sogndal 1 Stromsgodset IF 3 Valerenga Oslo 3 Sandnes Ulf 0 Viking Stavanger 2 FK Haugesund 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 4 3 1 0 9 3 10 ------------------------- 2 Molde 4 3 0 1 10 3 9 3 Viking Stavanger 4 2 2 0 5 2 8 ------------------------- 4 Valerenga Oslo 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 ------------------------- 5 IK Start 4 2 1 1 8 7 7 6 Odd Grenland 4 2 1 1 5 5 7 7 Rosenborg Trondheim 4 1 3 0 7 5 6 8 Stabaek 4 2 0 2 6 5 6 9 Bodo Glimt 4 1 2 1 8 8 5 10 Sarpsborg 08 4 1 2 1 6 7 5 11 Lillestrom 4 1 1 2 5 5 4 12 Brann Bergen 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 13 Aalesund 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 ------------------------- 14 FK Haugesund 4 0 2 2 3 7 2 ------------------------- 15 Sandnes Ulf 4 0 2 2 3 9 2 16 Sogndal 4 0 1 3 4 11 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)