April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 17
Aalesund 1 Viking Stavanger 2
Bodo Glimt 1 Molde 2
Odd Grenland 3 IK Start 0
Sarpsborg 08 1 Stabaek 1
Valerenga Oslo 4 Tromso 0
Saturday, April 16
Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Brann Bergen 0
Stromsgodset IF 2 Sogndal 1
Friday, April 15
FK Haugesund 2 Lillestrom 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 5 4 0 1 7 1 12
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 5 3 2 0 6 0 11
3 Molde 5 3 2 0 10 6 11
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 5 3 1 1 5 3 10
-------------------------
5 Brann Bergen 5 2 2 1 5 6 8
6 Bodo Glimt 5 2 1 2 7 5 7
7 FK Haugesund 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
8 Stromsgodset IF 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
9 Sogndal 5 2 1 2 3 4 7
10 Lillestrom 5 1 3 1 10 8 6
11 Tromso 5 1 3 1 3 5 6
12 Stabaek 5 1 1 3 5 8 4
13 Valerenga Oslo 5 1 0 4 5 7 3
-------------------------
14 IK Start 5 0 3 2 2 6 3
-------------------------
15 Aalesund 5 1 0 4 3 8 3
16 Sarpsborg 08 5 0 3 2 1 6 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation