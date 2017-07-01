July 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 1
Lillestrom 2 Stromsgodset IF 0
Sogndal 1 Aalesund 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 14 8 4 2 22 9 28
-------------------------
2 Brann Bergen 14 7 5 2 30 11 26
3 Sarpsborg 08 14 7 4 3 23 13 25
-------------------------
4 Aalesund 15 6 4 5 21 16 22
-------------------------
5 Molde 14 6 3 5 22 17 21
6 Valerenga Oslo 14 6 3 5 21 20 21
7 Odd Grenland 14 6 3 5 12 16 21
8 Lillestrom 15 6 2 7 20 21 20
9 FK Haugesund 14 5 4 5 16 17 19
10 Sogndal 15 5 4 6 19 22 19
11 Sandefjord Fotball 14 5 3 6 16 21 18
12 Stabaek 14 5 3 6 20 27 18
13 Kristiansund BK 14 4 4 6 16 20 16
-------------------------
14 Stromsgodset IF 15 3 6 6 16 23 15
-------------------------
15 Tromso 14 3 5 6 16 25 14
16 Viking Stavanger 14 2 3 9 12 24 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 2
FK Haugesund v Tromso (1600)
Molde v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Odd Grenland v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
Sandefjord Fotball v Stabaek (1600)
Brann Bergen v Valerenga Oslo (1800)
Monday, July 3
Kristiansund BK v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)