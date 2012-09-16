Sept 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 16 Fredrikstad 2 Sogndal 1 Honefoss BK 2 Viking Stavanger 2 Odd Grenland 1 Stabaek 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Valerenga Oslo 0 Sandnes Ulf 3 Brann Bergen 3 Saturday, September 15 Molde 1 FK Haugesund 0 Friday, September 14 Stromsgodset IF 4 Aalesund 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 22 13 5 4 47 29 44 ------------------------- 2 Molde 22 14 2 6 37 24 44 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 22 11 10 1 39 16 43 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 22 10 3 9 45 33 33 ------------------------- 5 Tromso 20 9 6 5 32 22 33 6 Viking Stavanger 22 9 5 8 30 29 32 7 FK Haugesund 22 8 7 7 35 26 31 8 Valerenga Oslo 22 9 4 9 32 32 31 9 Honefoss BK 22 7 9 6 24 26 30 10 Aalesund 22 7 8 7 29 29 29 11 Odd Grenland 22 8 4 10 29 37 28 12 Lillestrom 21 5 9 7 31 36 24 13 Fredrikstad 22 6 3 13 31 43 21 ------------------------- 14 Sandnes Ulf 21 5 6 10 26 41 21 ------------------------- 15 Sogndal 22 4 8 10 21 32 20 16 Stabaek 22 4 1 17 19 52 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 17 Tromso v Lillestrom (1700)