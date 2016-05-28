Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
May 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 28 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Molde 1 Tromso 1 Sarpsborg 08 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 13 10 2 1 25 7 32 ------------------------- 2 Odd Grenland 12 7 3 2 15 8 24 3 Molde 13 7 3 3 25 20 24 ------------------------- 4 Stromsgodset IF 12 7 2 3 23 15 23 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 12 6 3 3 23 17 21 6 Viking Stavanger 12 6 2 4 12 12 20 7 Brann Bergen 12 6 2 4 10 10 20 8 Sarpsborg 08 13 5 4 4 14 15 19 9 Lillestrom 12 4 4 4 20 17 16 10 Sogndal 12 3 5 4 10 11 14 11 Tromso 13 3 4 6 10 19 13 12 Aalesund 12 3 2 7 13 16 11 13 Bodo Glimt 12 3 2 7 13 17 11 ------------------------- 14 Valerenga Oslo 12 3 1 8 12 17 10 ------------------------- 15 Stabaek 12 2 1 9 9 21 7 16 IK Start 12 0 6 6 8 20 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 29 Odd Grenland v Stromsgodset IF (1330) Sogndal v Lillestrom (1330) IK Start v Stabaek (1600) Brann Bergen v FK Haugesund (1600) Viking Stavanger v Bodo Glimt (1600) Aalesund v Valerenga Oslo (1800)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.