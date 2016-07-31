July 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 31
Aalesund 2 Lillestrom 0
Bodo Glimt 0 Tromso 3
FK Haugesund 0 Sogndal 1
Odd Grenland 1 Brann Bergen 3
Stromsgodset IF 2 Stabaek 2
Saturday, July 30
Viking Stavanger Rosenborg Trondheim Postponed
Friday, July 29
Sarpsborg 08 1 IK Start 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 17 12 4 1 37 10 40
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 18 10 4 4 26 17 34
3 Brann Bergen 18 10 3 5 25 14 33
-------------------------
4 Stromsgodset IF 18 10 3 5 32 23 33
-------------------------
5 Sarpsborg 08 18 9 4 5 22 20 31
6 FK Haugesund 18 8 4 6 31 29 28
7 Viking Stavanger 17 8 3 6 18 19 27
8 Sogndal 18 6 8 4 21 19 26
9 Molde 17 7 4 6 30 28 25
10 Tromso 18 5 6 7 21 26 21
11 Lillestrom 18 5 5 8 27 30 20
12 Bodo Glimt 18 5 4 9 21 26 19
13 Stabaek 18 4 4 10 21 28 16
-------------------------
14 Aalesund 18 4 4 10 21 33 16
-------------------------
15 Valerenga Oslo 17 4 3 10 20 27 15
16 IK Start 18 0 7 11 14 38 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 30
Viking Stavanger v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600) Postponed
Monday, August 1
Valerenga Oslo v Molde (1700)