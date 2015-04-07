April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, April 7
Lillestrom 1 IK Start 1
Molde 1 Odd Grenland 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 1 0 0 5 0 3
-------------------------
2 Sandefjord Fotball 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
2 Valerenga Oslo 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
-------------------------
4 Odd Grenland 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
5 Mjondalen IF 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Sarpsborg 08 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 FK Haugesund 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 IK Start 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
9 Lillestrom 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
9 Stabaek 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
11 Molde 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
12 Tromso 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 Viking Stavanger 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
14 Bodo Glimt 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
14 Stromsgodset IF 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
-------------------------
16 Aalesund 1 0 0 1 0 5 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14-15: Relegation play-off
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, April 10
Sarpsborg 08 v Valerenga Oslo (1700)
Saturday, April 11
Bodo Glimt v Molde (1330)
Stromsgodset IF v Mjondalen IF (1600)
Sunday, April 12
Aalesund v Lillestrom (1330)
FK Haugesund v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)
IK Start v Sandefjord Fotball (1600)
Odd Grenland v Stabaek (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Tromso (1600)