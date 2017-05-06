May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 6
Molde 0 Aalesund 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 6 5 1 0 11 2 16
-------------------------
2 Sarpsborg 08 6 4 0 2 15 8 12
3 Stabaek 6 4 0 2 12 8 12
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 6 3 2 1 10 4 11
-------------------------
5 Molde 7 3 2 2 11 7 11
6 Aalesund 7 3 2 2 10 9 11
7 FK Haugesund 6 3 1 2 11 9 10
8 Odd Grenland 6 3 0 3 5 9 9
9 Stromsgodset IF 6 2 2 2 6 8 8
10 Sandefjord Fotball 6 2 1 3 8 10 7
11 Tromso 6 2 1 3 7 9 7
12 Valerenga Oslo 6 2 0 4 9 12 6
13 Lillestrom 6 2 0 4 5 10 6
-------------------------
14 Kristiansund BK 6 2 0 4 4 10 6
-------------------------
15 Viking Stavanger 6 1 1 4 5 8 4
16 Sogndal 6 1 1 4 6 12 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 7
FK Haugesund v Sogndal (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
Tromso v Kristiansund BK (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v Stabaek (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Sandefjord Fotball (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Brann Bergen (1800)
Monday, May 8
Lillestrom v Odd Grenland (1700)