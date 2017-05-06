May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 6 Molde 0 Aalesund 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 6 5 1 0 11 2 16 ------------------------- 2 Sarpsborg 08 6 4 0 2 15 8 12 3 Stabaek 6 4 0 2 12 8 12 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 6 3 2 1 10 4 11 ------------------------- 5 Molde 7 3 2 2 11 7 11 6 Aalesund 7 3 2 2 10 9 11 7 FK Haugesund 6 3 1 2 11 9 10 8 Odd Grenland 6 3 0 3 5 9 9 9 Stromsgodset IF 6 2 2 2 6 8 8 10 Sandefjord Fotball 6 2 1 3 8 10 7 11 Tromso 6 2 1 3 7 9 7 12 Valerenga Oslo 6 2 0 4 9 12 6 13 Lillestrom 6 2 0 4 5 10 6 ------------------------- 14 Kristiansund BK 6 2 0 4 4 10 6 ------------------------- 15 Viking Stavanger 6 1 1 4 5 8 4 16 Sogndal 6 1 1 4 6 12 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 7 FK Haugesund v Sogndal (1600) Stromsgodset IF v Sarpsborg 08 (1600) Tromso v Kristiansund BK (1600) Valerenga Oslo v Stabaek (1600) Viking Stavanger v Sandefjord Fotball (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Brann Bergen (1800) Monday, May 8 Lillestrom v Odd Grenland (1700)