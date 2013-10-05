Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 5
Stromsgodset IF 2 Valerenga Oslo 1
Viking Stavanger 1 Sandnes Ulf 1
Friday, October 4
Brann Bergen 0 FK Haugesund 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 26 16 5 5 60 26 53
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 25 15 7 3 44 23 52
3 Viking Stavanger 26 11 10 5 34 26 43
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 26 12 6 8 33 31 42
-------------------------
5 Aalesund 25 11 6 8 48 40 39
6 Molde 25 9 8 8 44 36 35
7 Brann Bergen 26 10 5 11 39 39 35
8 Odd Grenland 25 9 5 11 33 30 32
9 Lillestrom 25 8 8 9 31 34 32
10 IK Start 25 8 7 10 40 43 31
11 Valerenga Oslo 26 8 6 12 36 46 30
12 Sandnes Ulf 26 8 6 12 30 49 30
13 Sogndal 25 7 8 10 28 40 29
-------------------------
14 Tromso 25 6 7 12 34 39 25
-------------------------
15 Honefoss BK 25 5 9 11 29 42 24
16 Sarpsborg 08 25 6 5 14 32 51 23
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 6
IK Start v Sarpsborg 08 (1330)
Lillestrom v Aalesund (1600)
Molde v Tromso (1600)
Odd Grenland v Sogndal (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Honefoss BK (1700)