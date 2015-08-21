Aug 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 21
Lillestrom 1 Tromso 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 20 15 3 2 55 18 48
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 20 12 5 3 36 22 41
3 Viking Stavanger 20 12 1 7 38 24 37
-------------------------
4 Valerenga Oslo 20 11 3 6 36 27 36
-------------------------
5 Odd Grenland 20 8 8 4 38 29 32
6 Stromsgodset IF 19 9 3 7 36 31 30
7 Molde 19 7 6 6 38 22 27
8 Lillestrom * 21 7 7 7 29 33 27
9 Bodo Glimt 20 8 2 10 33 38 26
10 Aalesund 20 7 4 9 27 41 25
11 FK Haugesund 20 6 6 8 22 31 24
12 Sarpsborg 08 20 4 8 8 22 29 20
13 IK Start 20 5 4 11 27 40 19
-------------------------
14 Mjondalen IF 20 4 7 9 31 47 19
-------------------------
15 Tromso 21 4 5 12 26 39 17
16 Sandefjord Fotball 20 3 4 13 21 44 13
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 22
Sandefjord Fotball v Stabaek (1600)
Sunday, August 23
Odd Grenland v Viking Stavanger (1330)
Valerenga Oslo v Molde (1330)
FK Haugesund v Bodo Glimt (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Aalesund (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v IK Start (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Mjondalen IF (1800)