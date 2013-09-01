Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 1
IK Start 7 Sandnes Ulf 0
Molde 4 Valerenga Oslo 0
Sarpsborg 08 2 FK Haugesund 1
Tromso 1 Honefoss BK 1
Viking Stavanger 1 Stromsgodset IF 0
Saturday, August 31
Lillestrom 1 Odd Grenland 0
Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Aalesund 1
Friday, August 30
Brann Bergen 1 Sogndal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 22 14 6 2 41 20 48
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 22 13 4 5 49 23 43
3 Aalesund 22 11 5 6 46 32 38
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 22 10 7 5 29 22 37
-------------------------
5 FK Haugesund 22 11 3 8 29 28 36
6 Brann Bergen 22 10 3 9 35 33 33
7 Sogndal 22 7 8 7 27 31 29
8 Molde 22 7 7 8 36 33 28
9 Lillestrom 22 7 7 8 27 30 28
10 Valerenga Oslo 22 7 6 9 30 38 27
11 Odd Grenland 22 7 5 10 25 25 26
12 Sandnes Ulf 22 7 4 11 25 43 25
13 Tromso 22 5 7 10 31 33 22
-------------------------
14 IK Start 22 5 7 10 34 41 22
-------------------------
15 Honefoss BK 22 4 8 10 25 38 20
16 Sarpsborg 08 22 5 5 12 28 47 20
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation