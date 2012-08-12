Aug 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 12 Aalesund 0 Molde 1 Lillestrom 2 Honefoss BK 2 Sogndal 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Stabaek 2 Sandnes Ulf 1 Tromso 4 Stromsgodset IF 0 Viking Stavanger 3 Fredrikstad 0 Saturday, August 11 Brann Bergen 3 FK Haugesund 2 Friday, August 10 Valerenga Oslo 3 Odd Grenland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 19 12 3 4 39 25 39 ------------------------- 2 Molde 19 12 2 5 33 20 38 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 19 9 9 1 33 15 36 ------------------------- 4 Viking Stavanger 19 9 3 7 27 25 30 ------------------------- 5 Brann Bergen 19 9 2 8 38 28 29 6 Honefoss BK 19 7 8 4 22 21 29 7 FK Haugesund 19 7 7 5 31 23 28 8 Valerenga Oslo 19 8 4 7 28 27 28 9 Tromso 18 7 6 5 30 22 27 10 Aalesund 19 5 8 6 24 24 23 11 Lillestrom 19 5 8 6 27 31 23 12 Odd Grenland 19 6 4 9 26 35 22 13 Sogndal 19 4 7 8 18 26 19 ------------------------- 14 Sandnes Ulf 18 4 5 9 20 33 17 ------------------------- 15 Fredrikstad 19 4 3 12 26 38 15 16 Stabaek 19 3 1 15 16 45 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation