Aug 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 12
Aalesund 0 Molde 1
Lillestrom 2 Honefoss BK 2
Sogndal 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 3
Stabaek 2 Sandnes Ulf 1
Tromso 4 Stromsgodset IF 0
Viking Stavanger 3 Fredrikstad 0
Saturday, August 11
Brann Bergen 3 FK Haugesund 2
Friday, August 10
Valerenga Oslo 3 Odd Grenland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 19 12 3 4 39 25 39
-------------------------
2 Molde 19 12 2 5 33 20 38
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 19 9 9 1 33 15 36
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 19 9 3 7 27 25 30
-------------------------
5 Brann Bergen 19 9 2 8 38 28 29
6 Honefoss BK 19 7 8 4 22 21 29
7 FK Haugesund 19 7 7 5 31 23 28
8 Valerenga Oslo 19 8 4 7 28 27 28
9 Tromso 18 7 6 5 30 22 27
10 Aalesund 19 5 8 6 24 24 23
11 Lillestrom 19 5 8 6 27 31 23
12 Odd Grenland 19 6 4 9 26 35 22
13 Sogndal 19 4 7 8 18 26 19
-------------------------
14 Sandnes Ulf 18 4 5 9 20 33 17
-------------------------
15 Fredrikstad 19 4 3 12 26 38 15
16 Stabaek 19 3 1 15 16 45 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation