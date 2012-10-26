Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 26
FK Haugesund 2 Stromsgodset IF 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 26 14 10 2 48 20 52
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 27 15 7 5 56 36 52
3 Molde 26 16 4 6 45 30 52
-------------------------
4 Tromso 25 13 6 6 41 24 45
-------------------------
5 Brann Bergen 26 13 3 10 54 41 42
6 Viking Stavanger 26 11 7 8 36 33 40
7 Valerenga Oslo 26 11 5 10 39 39 38
8 FK Haugesund 27 10 7 10 43 38 37
9 Aalesund 26 8 9 9 34 34 33
10 Honefoss BK 26 7 11 8 28 32 32
11 Odd Grenland 26 8 7 11 30 39 31
12 Lillestrom 26 6 11 9 35 44 29
13 Sogndal 26 6 9 11 24 34 27
-------------------------
14 Fredrikstad 26 7 3 16 36 50 24
-------------------------
15 Sandnes Ulf 25 5 7 13 30 49 22
16 Stabaek 26 4 2 20 22 58 14
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 27
Sandnes Ulf v Fredrikstad (1600)
Sunday, October 28
Odd Grenland v Honefoss BK (1700)
Sogndal v Aalesund (1700)
Stabaek v Viking Stavanger (1700)
Valerenga Oslo v Tromso (1700)
Molde v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800)
Monday, October 29
Brann Bergen v Lillestrom (1800)