UPDATE 3-Soccer-Ronaldo turns boos to cheers for Real as rivals slip up
* Sevilla lose 3-1 at Espanyol after Pareja dismissal (Recasts with Real Madrid result, adds Zidane quotes)
Aug 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday Monday, August 1 Valerenga Oslo 3 Molde 0 Sunday, July 31 Aalesund 2 Lillestrom 0 Bodo Glimt 0 Tromso 3 FK Haugesund 0 Sogndal 1 Odd Grenland 1 Brann Bergen 3 Stromsgodset IF 2 Stabaek 2 Saturday, July 30 Viking Stavanger Rosenborg Trondheim Postponed Friday, July 29 Sarpsborg 08 1 IK Start 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 17 12 4 1 37 10 40 ------------------------- 2 Odd Grenland 18 10 4 4 26 17 34 3 Brann Bergen 18 10 3 5 25 14 33 ------------------------- 4 Stromsgodset IF 18 10 3 5 32 23 33 ------------------------- 5 Sarpsborg 08 18 9 4 5 22 20 31 6 FK Haugesund 18 8 4 6 31 29 28 7 Viking Stavanger 17 8 3 6 18 19 27 8 Sogndal 18 6 8 4 21 19 26 9 Molde 18 7 4 7 30 31 25 10 Tromso 18 5 6 7 21 26 21 11 Lillestrom 18 5 5 8 27 30 20 12 Bodo Glimt 18 5 4 9 21 26 19 13 Valerenga Oslo 18 5 3 10 23 27 18 ------------------------- 14 Stabaek 18 4 4 10 21 28 16 ------------------------- 15 Aalesund 18 4 4 10 21 33 16 16 IK Start 18 0 7 11 14 38 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 30 Viking Stavanger v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600) Postponed
* Sevilla lose 3-1 at Espanyol after Pareja dismissal (Recasts with Real Madrid result, adds Zidane quotes)
Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Serie A on Sunday 15 Edin Dzeko (AS Roma) Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) 14 Andrea Belotti (Torino) 13 Dries Mertens (Napoli) 11 Ciro Immobile (Lazio) 10 Marco Borriello (Cagliari) Nikola Kalinic (Fiorentina) Giovanni Simeone (Genoa) 9 Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina) Iago Falque (Torino) Cyril The
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 29 Brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew scored as Ghana beat a spirited Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 in Oyem to reach the semi-finals of the African Nations Cup finals on Sunday.