April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 14 Honefoss BK 0 FK Haugesund 1 Lillestrom 2 Brann Bergen 0 Sarpsborg 08 0 Aalesund 2 Tromso 0 Sandnes Ulf 1 Viking Stavanger 1 Odd Grenland 0 Saturday, April 13 Molde 1 Sogndal 2 Valerenga Oslo 0 Stromsgodset IF 3 Friday, April 12 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 IK Start 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Aalesund 4 4 0 0 10 3 12 ------------------------- 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 4 3 1 0 10 1 10 3 Viking Stavanger 4 3 0 1 5 3 9 ------------------------- 4 Stromsgodset IF 4 2 1 1 6 3 7 ------------------------- 5 Lillestrom 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 6 Brann Bergen 4 2 0 2 4 7 6 7 IK Start 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 8 Tromso 4 1 2 1 6 6 5 9 Sarpsborg 08 4 1 2 1 5 6 5 10 FK Haugesund 3 1 1 1 2 4 4 11 Sandnes Ulf 4 1 1 2 2 4 4 12 Sogndal 4 1 1 2 4 8 4 13 Honefoss BK 4 1 0 3 7 8 3 ------------------------- 14 Odd Grenland 4 1 0 3 3 4 3 ------------------------- 15 Valerenga Oslo 4 1 0 3 2 8 3 16 Molde 4 0 0 4 3 7 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation