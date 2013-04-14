April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 14
Honefoss BK 0 FK Haugesund 1
Lillestrom 2 Brann Bergen 0
Sarpsborg 08 0 Aalesund 2
Tromso 0 Sandnes Ulf 1
Viking Stavanger 1 Odd Grenland 0
Saturday, April 13
Molde 1 Sogndal 2
Valerenga Oslo 0 Stromsgodset IF 3
Friday, April 12
Rosenborg Trondheim 1 IK Start 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Aalesund 4 4 0 0 10 3 12
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 4 3 1 0 10 1 10
3 Viking Stavanger 4 3 0 1 5 3 9
-------------------------
4 Stromsgodset IF 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
-------------------------
5 Lillestrom 4 2 1 1 6 4 7
6 Brann Bergen 4 2 0 2 4 7 6
7 IK Start 3 1 2 0 6 5 5
8 Tromso 4 1 2 1 6 6 5
9 Sarpsborg 08 4 1 2 1 5 6 5
10 FK Haugesund 3 1 1 1 2 4 4
11 Sandnes Ulf 4 1 1 2 2 4 4
12 Sogndal 4 1 1 2 4 8 4
13 Honefoss BK 4 1 0 3 7 8 3
-------------------------
14 Odd Grenland 4 1 0 3 3 4 3
-------------------------
15 Valerenga Oslo 4 1 0 3 2 8 3
16 Molde 4 0 0 4 3 7 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation