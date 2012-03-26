March 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Norwegian championship
results and standings on Monday
Sandnes Ulf 2 Viking Stavanger 2
Sunday
Odd Grenland 0 Sogndal 4
Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Brann Bergen 1
Stabaek 0 Aalesund 0
Tromso 1 Fredrikstad 0
Valerenga Oslo 2 FK Haugesund 1
Saturday
HÃnefoss BK 0 Lillestrom 0
Friday
Molde 2 Stromsgodset IF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sogndal 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
3 Valerenga Oslo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 Molde 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
5 Tromso 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Viking Stavanger 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
7 Sandnes Ulf 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
8 Aalesund 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
8 Honefoss BK 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
8 Stabaek 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
8 Lillestrom 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
12 Stromsgodset IF 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
12 FK Haugesund 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
14 Fredrikstad 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
15 Brann Bergen 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
16 Odd Grenland 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
15-16: Relegation
