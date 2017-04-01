April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 1
Kristiansund BK 0 Molde 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
Aalesund 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
FK Haugesund 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lillestrom 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Odd Grenland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosenborg Trondheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sandefjord Fotball 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sarpsborg 08 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brann Bergen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sogndal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stabaek 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stromsgodset IF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tromso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valerenga Oslo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Viking Stavanger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
16 Kristiansund BK 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 2
Lillestrom v Sandefjord Fotball (1330)
Sarpsborg 08 v Sogndal (1600)
Stabaek v Aalesund (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v FK Haugesund (1600)
Tromso v Brann Bergen (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Odd Grenland (1800)
Monday, April 3
Valerenga Oslo v Viking Stavanger (1700)