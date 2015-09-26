Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 26
Lillestrom 3 Mjondalen IF 0
Stromsgodset IF 3 Bodo Glimt 1
Friday, September 25
Valerenga Oslo 1 IK Start 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 24 17 4 3 58 20 55
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 24 14 5 5 43 28 47
3 Stromsgodset IF 25 14 4 7 52 36 46
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 24 14 2 8 45 28 44
-------------------------
5 Odd Grenland 24 12 8 4 46 32 44
6 Valerenga Oslo 25 12 4 9 40 35 40
7 Molde 24 10 7 7 46 27 37
8 Lillestrom * 25 9 9 7 37 36 35
9 Bodo Glimt 25 11 2 12 44 47 35
10 FK Haugesund 24 7 7 10 28 42 28
11 Aalesund 24 8 4 12 32 50 28
12 Sarpsborg 08 24 6 9 9 30 35 27
13 IK Start 25 5 6 14 31 49 21
-------------------------
14 Mjondalen IF 25 4 8 13 33 56 20
-------------------------
15 Tromso 24 4 7 13 28 42 19
16 Sandefjord Fotball 24 3 4 17 26 56 13
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 27
Odd Grenland v Sarpsborg 08 (1330)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Sandefjord Fotball v FK Haugesund (1600)
Tromso v Aalesund (1600)
Stabaek v Molde (1800)