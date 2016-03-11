March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, March 11 Aalesund 1 Stabaek 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Aalesund 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- Bodo Glimt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FK Haugesund 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 IK Start 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lillestrom 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Molde 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Odd Grenland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sarpsborg 08 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brann Bergen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sogndal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stromsgodset IF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tromso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valerenga Oslo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Viking Stavanger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ------------------------- 16 Stabaek 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 12 Odd Grenland v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700) Sunday, March 13 Molde v Tromso (1430) Bodo Glimt v Sogndal (1700) Sarpsborg 08 v FK Haugesund (1700) Stromsgodset IF v Brann Bergen (1700) IK Start v Lillestrom (1900) Monday, March 14 Valerenga Oslo v Viking Stavanger (1800)