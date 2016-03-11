March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 11
Aalesund 1 Stabaek 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Aalesund 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
Bodo Glimt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
FK Haugesund 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
IK Start 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lillestrom 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Molde 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Odd Grenland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosenborg Trondheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sarpsborg 08 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brann Bergen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sogndal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stromsgodset IF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tromso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valerenga Oslo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Viking Stavanger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
16 Stabaek 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 12
Odd Grenland v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)
Sunday, March 13
Molde v Tromso (1430)
Bodo Glimt v Sogndal (1700)
Sarpsborg 08 v FK Haugesund (1700)
Stromsgodset IF v Brann Bergen (1700)
IK Start v Lillestrom (1900)
Monday, March 14
Valerenga Oslo v Viking Stavanger (1800)