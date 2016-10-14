Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 14 Stromsgodset IF 1 Viking Stavanger 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Rosenborg Trondheim 26 20 5 1 60 18 65 ------------------------- 2 Brann Bergen 26 13 6 7 35 22 45 3 Odd Grenland 26 12 6 8 36 29 42 ------------------------- 4 Molde 26 12 5 9 44 39 41 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 26 11 8 7 40 36 41 6 Viking Stavanger 27 11 7 9 29 30 40 7 Sarpsborg 08 26 11 7 8 28 30 40 8 Stromsgodset IF 27 10 7 10 40 39 37 9 Sogndal 26 8 11 7 30 29 35 10 Aalesund 26 9 5 12 35 44 32 11 Valerenga Oslo 26 8 6 12 34 37 30 12 Bodo Glimt 26 8 6 12 34 38 30 13 Tromso 26 8 6 12 30 38 30 ------------------------- 14 Stabaek 26 7 6 13 30 36 27 ------------------------- 15 Lillestrom 26 6 8 12 40 47 26 R16 IK Start 26 1 9 16 19 52 12 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 15 Aalesund v Bodo Glimt (1330) Sarpsborg 08 v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600) Sunday, October 16 IK Start v Tromso (1330) Molde v Sogndal (1600) Odd Grenland v FK Haugesund (1600) Brann Bergen v Lillestrom (1600) Valerenga Oslo v Stabaek (1800)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)