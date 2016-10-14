Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 14 Stromsgodset IF 1 Viking Stavanger 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Rosenborg Trondheim 26 20 5 1 60 18 65 ------------------------- 2 Brann Bergen 26 13 6 7 35 22 45 3 Odd Grenland 26 12 6 8 36 29 42 ------------------------- 4 Molde 26 12 5 9 44 39 41 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 26 11 8 7 40 36 41 6 Viking Stavanger 27 11 7 9 29 30 40 7 Sarpsborg 08 26 11 7 8 28 30 40 8 Stromsgodset IF 27 10 7 10 40 39 37 9 Sogndal 26 8 11 7 30 29 35 10 Aalesund 26 9 5 12 35 44 32 11 Valerenga Oslo 26 8 6 12 34 37 30 12 Bodo Glimt 26 8 6 12 34 38 30 13 Tromso 26 8 6 12 30 38 30 ------------------------- 14 Stabaek 26 7 6 13 30 36 27 ------------------------- 15 Lillestrom 26 6 8 12 40 47 26 R16 IK Start 26 1 9 16 19 52 12 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 15 Aalesund v Bodo Glimt (1330) Sarpsborg 08 v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600) Sunday, October 16 IK Start v Tromso (1330) Molde v Sogndal (1600) Odd Grenland v FK Haugesund (1600) Brann Bergen v Lillestrom (1600) Valerenga Oslo v Stabaek (1800)