Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 12 Mjondalen IF 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Tromso 4 Valerenga Oslo 5 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 8 6 1 1 26 8 19 ------------------------- 2 Stabaek 7 5 1 1 9 3 16 3 Valerenga Oslo 8 4 2 2 16 13 14 ------------------------- 4 Molde 7 4 1 2 17 7 13 ------------------------- 5 Sarpsborg 08 7 3 3 1 10 5 12 6 Mjondalen IF 8 3 3 2 13 14 12 7 Odd Grenland 7 3 2 2 12 10 11 8 Viking Stavanger 7 3 1 3 9 10 10 9 Aalesund 7 3 1 3 9 15 10 10 Stromsgodset IF 7 2 3 2 13 14 9 11 IK Start 7 2 2 3 11 14 8 12 FK Haugesund 7 2 2 3 5 14 8 13 Lillestrom * 7 1 4 2 8 10 6 ------------------------- 14 Sandefjord Fotball 7 2 0 5 10 13 6 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 8 1 1 6 12 19 4 16 Bodo Glimt 7 0 1 6 10 21 1 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 13 Aalesund v Sarpsborg 08 (1600) FK Haugesund v Viking Stavanger (1600) IK Start v Bodo Glimt (1600) Lillestrom v Molde (1600) Odd Grenland v Stromsgodset IF (1600) Stabaek v Sandefjord Fotball (1600) Saturday, May 16 Bodo Glimt v Tromso (1330) Valerenga Oslo v Mjondalen IF (1330) Molde v Stabaek (1600) Odd Grenland v FK Haugesund (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Sandefjord Fotball (1600) Sarpsborg 08 v Lillestrom (1600) Stromsgodset IF v Aalesund (1600) Viking Stavanger v IK Start (1800)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.