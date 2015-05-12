May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 12 Mjondalen IF 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Tromso 4 Valerenga Oslo 5 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 8 6 1 1 26 8 19 ------------------------- 2 Stabaek 7 5 1 1 9 3 16 3 Valerenga Oslo 8 4 2 2 16 13 14 ------------------------- 4 Molde 7 4 1 2 17 7 13 ------------------------- 5 Sarpsborg 08 7 3 3 1 10 5 12 6 Mjondalen IF 8 3 3 2 13 14 12 7 Odd Grenland 7 3 2 2 12 10 11 8 Viking Stavanger 7 3 1 3 9 10 10 9 Aalesund 7 3 1 3 9 15 10 10 Stromsgodset IF 7 2 3 2 13 14 9 11 IK Start 7 2 2 3 11 14 8 12 FK Haugesund 7 2 2 3 5 14 8 13 Lillestrom * 7 1 4 2 8 10 6 ------------------------- 14 Sandefjord Fotball 7 2 0 5 10 13 6 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 8 1 1 6 12 19 4 16 Bodo Glimt 7 0 1 6 10 21 1 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 13 Aalesund v Sarpsborg 08 (1600) FK Haugesund v Viking Stavanger (1600) IK Start v Bodo Glimt (1600) Lillestrom v Molde (1600) Odd Grenland v Stromsgodset IF (1600) Stabaek v Sandefjord Fotball (1600) Saturday, May 16 Bodo Glimt v Tromso (1330) Valerenga Oslo v Mjondalen IF (1330) Molde v Stabaek (1600) Odd Grenland v FK Haugesund (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Sandefjord Fotball (1600) Sarpsborg 08 v Lillestrom (1600) Stromsgodset IF v Aalesund (1600) Viking Stavanger v IK Start (1800)