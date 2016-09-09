Sept 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, September 9
IK Start 1 Aalesund 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 22 16 5 1 50 16 53
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 22 11 5 6 31 24 38
3 FK Haugesund 22 11 5 6 38 33 38
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 22 11 4 7 31 21 37
-------------------------
5 Molde 22 11 4 7 41 35 37
6 Sarpsborg 08 22 10 6 6 25 24 36
7 Stromsgodset IF 22 10 4 8 33 28 34
8 Viking Stavanger 22 9 5 8 25 28 32
9 Valerenga Oslo 22 8 4 10 31 31 28
10 Sogndal 22 6 10 6 25 26 28
11 Bodo Glimt 22 6 6 10 27 31 24
12 Tromso 22 6 6 10 26 34 24
13 Lillestrom 22 5 8 9 34 38 23
-------------------------
14 Aalesund 23 6 5 12 29 42 23
-------------------------
15 Stabaek 22 5 6 11 27 32 21
16 IK Start 23 0 9 14 18 48 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 10
Valerenga Oslo v Stromsgodset IF (1330)
Brann Bergen v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Sunday, September 11
Tromso v Sogndal (1330)
Lillestrom v Odd Grenland (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Bodo Glimt (1600)
Stabaek v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)
Molde v FK Haugesund (1800)