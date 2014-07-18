July 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, July 18
Stabaek 1 Brann Bergen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 15 11 3 1 32 11 36
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 15 9 3 3 25 17 30
3 Odd Grenland 15 8 4 3 20 14 28
-------------------------
4 Rosenborg Trondheim 15 7 6 2 33 23 27
-------------------------
5 Valerenga Oslo 15 6 6 3 28 20 24
6 Lillestrom 15 6 4 5 24 17 22
7 Viking Stavanger 15 5 7 3 20 15 22
8 Sogndal 15 5 4 6 17 22 19
9 Stabaek 16 6 1 9 21 31 19
10 IK Start 15 5 3 7 22 26 18
11 Bodo Glimt 15 5 3 7 21 26 18
12 Sarpsborg 08 15 4 6 5 18 24 18
13 Aalesund 15 3 5 7 14 18 14
-------------------------
14 FK Haugesund 15 3 4 8 20 25 13
-------------------------
15 Brann Bergen 16 3 3 10 18 29 12
16 Sandnes Ulf 15 2 4 9 11 26 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 19
IK Start v Bodo Glimt (1330)
Stromsgodset IF v Valerenga Oslo (1600)
Sunday, July 20
Molde v Sandnes Ulf (1330)
Odd Grenland v FK Haugesund (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Sogndal (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Lillestrom (1700)