June 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Norwegian championship on Saturday
FK Haugesund 1 Tromso 1
Lillestrom 1 Sandnes Ulf 3
Molde 3 Odd Grenland 1
Brann Bergen 2 Stabaek 1
Stromsgodset IF 4 HÃnefoss BK 0
Viking Stavanger 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 4
Friday
Sogndal 1 Fredrikstad 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 13 9 2 2 28 16 29
-------------------------
2 Molde 13 9 1 3 26 14 28
3 FK Haugesund 13 6 6 1 22 12 24
-------------------------
4 Rosenborg Trondheim 13 5 7 1 23 13 22
-------------------------
5 Tromso 13 6 4 3 22 14 22
6 Honefoss BK 13 4 6 3 11 13 18
7 Sandnes Ulf 13 4 5 4 18 21 17
8 Brann Bergen 13 5 1 7 21 20 16
9 Aalesund 12 3 6 3 16 16 15
10 Valerenga Oslo 11 4 2 5 13 16 14
11 Sogndal 13 3 5 5 13 18 14
12 Viking Stavanger 13 4 2 7 10 21 14
13 Odd Grenland 12 3 4 5 15 17 13
-------------------------
14 Fredrikstad 13 3 3 7 21 21 12
-------------------------
15 Lillestrom 13 2 5 6 14 22 11
16 Stabaek 13 2 1 10 10 29 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday
Valerenga Oslo v Aalesund (1700)