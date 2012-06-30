June 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship on Saturday FK Haugesund 1 Tromso 1 Lillestrom 1 Sandnes Ulf 3 Molde 3 Odd Grenland 1 Brann Bergen 2 Stabaek 1 Stromsgodset IF 4 HÃnefoss BK 0 Viking Stavanger 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 4 Friday Sogndal 1 Fredrikstad 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 13 9 2 2 28 16 29 ------------------------- 2 Molde 13 9 1 3 26 14 28 3 FK Haugesund 13 6 6 1 22 12 24 ------------------------- 4 Rosenborg Trondheim 13 5 7 1 23 13 22 ------------------------- 5 Tromso 13 6 4 3 22 14 22 6 Honefoss BK 13 4 6 3 11 13 18 7 Sandnes Ulf 13 4 5 4 18 21 17 8 Brann Bergen 13 5 1 7 21 20 16 9 Aalesund 12 3 6 3 16 16 15 10 Valerenga Oslo 11 4 2 5 13 16 14 11 Sogndal 13 3 5 5 13 18 14 12 Viking Stavanger 13 4 2 7 10 21 14 13 Odd Grenland 12 3 4 5 15 17 13 ------------------------- 14 Fredrikstad 13 3 3 7 21 21 12 ------------------------- 15 Lillestrom 13 2 5 6 14 22 11 16 Stabaek 13 2 1 10 10 29 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday Valerenga Oslo v Aalesund (1700)