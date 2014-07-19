July 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 19 IK Start 2 Bodo Glimt 1 Stromsgodset IF 0 Valerenga Oslo 2 Friday, July 18 Stabaek 1 Brann Bergen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Molde 15 11 3 1 32 11 36 ------------------------- 2 Stromsgodset IF 16 9 3 4 25 19 30 3 Odd Grenland 15 8 4 3 20 14 28 ------------------------- 4 Rosenborg Trondheim 15 7 6 2 33 23 27 ------------------------- 5 Valerenga Oslo 16 7 6 3 30 20 27 6 Lillestrom 15 6 4 5 24 17 22 7 Viking Stavanger 15 5 7 3 20 15 22 8 IK Start 16 6 3 7 24 27 21 9 Sogndal 15 5 4 6 17 22 19 10 Stabaek 16 6 1 9 21 31 19 11 Bodo Glimt 16 5 3 8 22 28 18 12 Sarpsborg 08 15 4 6 5 18 24 18 13 Aalesund 15 3 5 7 14 18 14 ------------------------- 14 FK Haugesund 15 3 4 8 20 25 13 ------------------------- 15 Brann Bergen 16 3 3 10 18 29 12 16 Sandnes Ulf 15 2 4 9 11 26 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 20 Molde v Sandnes Ulf (1330) Odd Grenland v FK Haugesund (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Sogndal (1600) Viking Stavanger v Lillestrom (1700)