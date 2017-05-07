May 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 7
FK Haugesund 0 Sogndal 0
Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Brann Bergen 1
Stromsgodset IF 1 Sarpsborg 08 1
Tromso 1 Kristiansund BK 1
Valerenga Oslo 1 Stabaek 1
Viking Stavanger 0 Sandefjord Fotball 2
Saturday, May 6
Molde 0 Aalesund 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 7 6 1 0 13 3 19
-------------------------
2 Sarpsborg 08 7 4 1 2 16 9 13
3 Stabaek 7 4 1 2 13 9 13
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 7 3 2 2 11 6 11
-------------------------
5 Molde 7 3 2 2 11 7 11
6 FK Haugesund 7 3 2 2 11 9 11
7 Aalesund 7 3 2 2 10 9 11
8 Sandefjord Fotball 7 3 1 3 10 10 10
9 Stromsgodset IF 7 2 3 2 7 9 9
10 Odd Grenland 6 3 0 3 5 9 9
11 Tromso 7 2 2 3 8 10 8
12 Valerenga Oslo 7 2 1 4 10 13 7
13 Kristiansund BK 7 2 1 4 5 11 7
-------------------------
14 Lillestrom 6 2 0 4 5 10 6
-------------------------
15 Sogndal 7 1 2 4 6 12 5
16 Viking Stavanger 7 1 1 5 5 10 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 8
Lillestrom v Odd Grenland (1700)