May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Norwegian championship on Sunday.
FK Haugesund 1 Lillestrom 1
Molde 2 Aalesund 1
Sandnes Ulf 1 Hanefoss BK 0
Stromsgodset IF 3 Sogndal 0
Valerenga Oslo 3 Fredrikstad 2
Saturday, May 5
Odd Grenland 2 Tromso 2
Friday, May 4
Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Stabaek 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 7 5 1 1 14 8 16
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 7 4 3 0 15 7 15
3 Valerenga Oslo 7 4 1 2 11 10 13
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 7 3 3 1 12 8 12
-------------------------
5 Sogndal 7 3 3 1 9 5 12
6 Tromso 7 3 3 1 9 6 12
7 Molde 7 4 0 3 10 10 12
8 Sandnes Ulf 7 3 2 2 12 13 11
9 Honefoss BK 7 2 4 1 6 3 10
10 Odd Grenland 7 2 2 3 8 10 8
11 Aalesund 7 1 4 2 7 9 7
12 Viking Stavanger 6 2 1 3 4 6 7
13 Fredrikstad 7 1 2 4 13 13 5
14 Lillestrom 7 0 4 3 6 10 4
-------------------------
15 Brann Bergen 6 1 0 5 8 12 3
16 Stabaek 7 0 1 6 3 17 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 7
Brann Bergen v Viking Stavanger (1700)