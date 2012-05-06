May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship on Sunday. FK Haugesund 1 Lillestrom 1 Molde 2 Aalesund 1 Sandnes Ulf 1 Hanefoss BK 0 Stromsgodset IF 3 Sogndal 0 Valerenga Oslo 3 Fredrikstad 2 Saturday, May 5 Odd Grenland 2 Tromso 2 Friday, May 4 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Stabaek 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 7 5 1 1 14 8 16 ------------------------- 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 7 4 3 0 15 7 15 3 Valerenga Oslo 7 4 1 2 11 10 13 ------------------------- 4 FK Haugesund 7 3 3 1 12 8 12 ------------------------- 5 Sogndal 7 3 3 1 9 5 12 6 Tromso 7 3 3 1 9 6 12 7 Molde 7 4 0 3 10 10 12 8 Sandnes Ulf 7 3 2 2 12 13 11 9 Honefoss BK 7 2 4 1 6 3 10 10 Odd Grenland 7 2 2 3 8 10 8 11 Aalesund 7 1 4 2 7 9 7 12 Viking Stavanger 6 2 1 3 4 6 7 13 Fredrikstad 7 1 2 4 13 13 5 14 Lillestrom 7 0 4 3 6 10 4 ------------------------- 15 Brann Bergen 6 1 0 5 8 12 3 16 Stabaek 7 0 1 6 3 17 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 7 Brann Bergen v Viking Stavanger (1700)