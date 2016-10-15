Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 15
Aalesund 1 Bodo Glimt 0
Sarpsborg 08 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Friday, October 14
Stromsgodset IF 1 Viking Stavanger 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Rosenborg Trondheim 27 20 6 1 62 20 66
-------------------------
2 Brann Bergen 26 13 6 7 35 22 45
3 Odd Grenland 26 12 6 8 36 29 42
-------------------------
4 Molde 26 12 5 9 44 39 41
-------------------------
5 FK Haugesund 26 11 8 7 40 36 41
6 Sarpsborg 08 27 11 8 8 30 32 41
7 Viking Stavanger 27 11 7 9 29 30 40
8 Stromsgodset IF 27 10 7 10 40 39 37
9 Sogndal 26 8 11 7 30 29 35
10 Aalesund 27 10 5 12 36 44 35
11 Valerenga Oslo 26 8 6 12 34 37 30
12 Bodo Glimt 27 8 6 13 34 39 30
13 Tromso 26 8 6 12 30 38 30
-------------------------
14 Stabaek 26 7 6 13 30 36 27
-------------------------
15 Lillestrom 26 6 8 12 40 47 26
R16 IK Start 26 1 9 16 19 52 12
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 16
IK Start v Tromso (1330)
Molde v Sogndal (1600)
Odd Grenland v FK Haugesund (1600)
Brann Bergen v Lillestrom (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v Stabaek (1800)