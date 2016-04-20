April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 20
Bodo Glimt 3 FK Haugesund 4
Sogndal 0 Odd Grenland 1
Stabaek 0 Stromsgodset IF 1
Viking Stavanger 0 Brann Bergen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Odd Grenland 6 4 2 0 7 0 14
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 5 4 0 1 7 1 12
3 Molde 5 3 2 0 10 6 11
4 Brann Bergen 6 3 2 1 6 6 11
5 FK Haugesund 6 3 1 2 10 8 10
6 Stromsgodset IF 6 3 1 2 7 6 10
7 Viking Stavanger 6 3 1 2 5 4 10
8 Bodo Glimt 6 2 1 3 10 9 7
9 Sogndal 6 2 1 3 3 5 7
10 Lillestrom 5 1 3 1 10 8 6
11 Tromso 5 1 3 1 3 5 6
12 Stabaek 6 1 1 4 5 9 4
13 Valerenga Oslo 5 1 0 4 5 7 3
14 IK Start 5 0 3 2 2 6 3
15 Aalesund 5 1 0 4 3 8 3
16 Sarpsborg 08 5 0 3 2 1 6 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, April 21
IK Start v Sarpsborg 08 (1700)
Lillestrom v Aalesund (1700)
Molde v Valerenga Oslo (1700)
Tromso v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)
Saturday, April 23
Stromsgodset IF v Bodo Glimt (1330)
Brann Bergen v Sogndal (1600)
Sunday, April 24
Sarpsborg 08 v Molde (1330)
Aalesund v Tromso (1600)
Odd Grenland v Lillestrom (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v IK Start (1800)
Monday, April 25
FK Haugesund v Stabaek (1700)