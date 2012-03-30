March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Norwegian championship on Friday
Brann Bergen 3 Sandnes Ulf 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sogndal 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
3 Valerenga Oslo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 Molde 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
5 Tromso 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Brann Bergen 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
7 Viking Stavanger 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
8 Stabaek 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
8 Lillestrom 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
8 Aalesund 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
8 Honefoss BK 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
12 Sandnes Ulf 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
13 FK Haugesund 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
13 Stromsgodset IF 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
-------------------------
15 Fredrikstad 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 Odd Grenland 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 31
Stromsgodset IF v Valerenga Oslo (1600)
Sunday, April 1
FK Haugesund v Molde (1600)
Fredrikstad v Stabaek (1600)
Sogndal v HÃnefoss BK (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Odd Grenland (1600)
Lillestrom v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800)
Monday, April 2
Aalesund v Tromso (1700)