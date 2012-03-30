March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the Norwegian championship on Friday Brann Bergen 3 Sandnes Ulf 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sogndal 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 ------------------------- 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 3 Valerenga Oslo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Molde 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 5 Tromso 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Brann Bergen 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 7 Viking Stavanger 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 8 Stabaek 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 Lillestrom 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 Aalesund 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 Honefoss BK 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 12 Sandnes Ulf 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 13 FK Haugesund 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 13 Stromsgodset IF 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 ------------------------- 15 Fredrikstad 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 16 Odd Grenland 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 31 Stromsgodset IF v Valerenga Oslo (1600) Sunday, April 1 FK Haugesund v Molde (1600) Fredrikstad v Stabaek (1600) Sogndal v HÃnefoss BK (1600) Viking Stavanger v Odd Grenland (1600) Lillestrom v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800) Monday, April 2 Aalesund v Tromso (1700)