Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 23 FK Haugesund 2 Bodo Glimt 4 Odd Grenland 1 Viking Stavanger 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Mjondalen IF 0 Sarpsborg 08 3 Aalesund 1 Stromsgodset IF 2 IK Start 1 Valerenga Oslo 0 Molde 1 Saturday, August 22 Sandefjord Fotball 2 Stabaek 4 Friday, August 21 Lillestrom 1 Tromso 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 21 16 3 2 56 18 51 ------------------------- 2 Stabaek 21 13 5 3 40 24 44 3 Viking Stavanger 21 12 1 8 38 25 37 ------------------------- 4 Valerenga Oslo 21 11 3 7 36 28 36 ------------------------- 5 Odd Grenland 21 9 8 4 39 29 35 6 Stromsgodset IF 20 10 3 7 38 32 33 7 Molde 20 8 6 6 39 22 30 8 Bodo Glimt 21 9 2 10 37 40 29 9 Lillestrom * 21 7 7 7 29 33 27 10 Aalesund 21 7 4 10 28 44 25 11 FK Haugesund 21 6 6 9 24 35 24 12 Sarpsborg 08 21 5 8 8 25 30 23 13 IK Start 21 5 4 12 28 42 19 ------------------------- 14 Mjondalen IF 21 4 7 10 31 48 19 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 21 4 5 12 26 39 17 16 Sandefjord Fotball 21 3 4 14 23 48 13 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation