Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 23
FK Haugesund 2 Bodo Glimt 4
Odd Grenland 1 Viking Stavanger 0
Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Mjondalen IF 0
Sarpsborg 08 3 Aalesund 1
Stromsgodset IF 2 IK Start 1
Valerenga Oslo 0 Molde 1
Saturday, August 22
Sandefjord Fotball 2 Stabaek 4
Friday, August 21
Lillestrom 1 Tromso 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 21 16 3 2 56 18 51
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 21 13 5 3 40 24 44
3 Viking Stavanger 21 12 1 8 38 25 37
-------------------------
4 Valerenga Oslo 21 11 3 7 36 28 36
-------------------------
5 Odd Grenland 21 9 8 4 39 29 35
6 Stromsgodset IF 20 10 3 7 38 32 33
7 Molde 20 8 6 6 39 22 30
8 Bodo Glimt 21 9 2 10 37 40 29
9 Lillestrom * 21 7 7 7 29 33 27
10 Aalesund 21 7 4 10 28 44 25
11 FK Haugesund 21 6 6 9 24 35 24
12 Sarpsborg 08 21 5 8 8 25 30 23
13 IK Start 21 5 4 12 28 42 19
-------------------------
14 Mjondalen IF 21 4 7 10 31 48 19
-------------------------
15 Tromso 21 4 5 12 26 39 17
16 Sandefjord Fotball 21 3 4 14 23 48 13
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation