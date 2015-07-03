July 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, July 3
Sarpsborg 08 1 Molde 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 14 10 3 1 40 14 33
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 14 9 3 2 26 14 30
3 Molde 15 7 4 4 35 17 25
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 14 8 1 5 26 17 25
-------------------------
5 Valerenga Oslo 14 7 3 4 29 22 24
6 Odd Grenland 14 5 7 2 22 17 22
7 Stromsgodset IF 14 6 3 5 23 25 21
8 Lillestrom * 14 5 6 3 19 16 20
9 Sarpsborg 08 15 4 5 6 18 22 17
10 IK Start 14 4 4 6 21 23 16
11 Aalesund 14 4 4 6 17 30 16
12 Mjondalen IF 14 3 6 5 20 30 15
13 FK Haugesund 14 3 4 7 11 23 13
-------------------------
14 Tromso 14 3 3 8 20 25 12
-------------------------
15 Bodo Glimt 14 3 2 9 21 33 11
16 Sandefjord Fotball 14 2 2 10 14 34 8
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 4
IK Start v Stabaek (1330)
FK Haugesund v Lillestrom (1600)
Sunday, July 5
Stromsgodset IF v Viking Stavanger (1330)
Aalesund v Mjondalen IF (1600)
Odd Grenland v Valerenga Oslo (1600)
Sandefjord Fotball v Tromso (1600)
Bodo Glimt v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800)