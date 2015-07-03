July 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, July 3 Sarpsborg 08 1 Molde 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 14 10 3 1 40 14 33 ------------------------- 2 Stabaek 14 9 3 2 26 14 30 3 Molde 15 7 4 4 35 17 25 ------------------------- 4 Viking Stavanger 14 8 1 5 26 17 25 ------------------------- 5 Valerenga Oslo 14 7 3 4 29 22 24 6 Odd Grenland 14 5 7 2 22 17 22 7 Stromsgodset IF 14 6 3 5 23 25 21 8 Lillestrom * 14 5 6 3 19 16 20 9 Sarpsborg 08 15 4 5 6 18 22 17 10 IK Start 14 4 4 6 21 23 16 11 Aalesund 14 4 4 6 17 30 16 12 Mjondalen IF 14 3 6 5 20 30 15 13 FK Haugesund 14 3 4 7 11 23 13 ------------------------- 14 Tromso 14 3 3 8 20 25 12 ------------------------- 15 Bodo Glimt 14 3 2 9 21 33 11 16 Sandefjord Fotball 14 2 2 10 14 34 8 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 4 IK Start v Stabaek (1330) FK Haugesund v Lillestrom (1600) Sunday, July 5 Stromsgodset IF v Viking Stavanger (1330) Aalesund v Mjondalen IF (1600) Odd Grenland v Valerenga Oslo (1600) Sandefjord Fotball v Tromso (1600) Bodo Glimt v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800)