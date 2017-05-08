May 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday Monday, May 8 Lillestrom 0 Odd Grenland 1 Sunday, May 7 FK Haugesund 0 Sogndal 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Brann Bergen 1 Stromsgodset IF 1 Sarpsborg 08 1 Tromso 1 Kristiansund BK 1 Valerenga Oslo 1 Stabaek 1 Viking Stavanger 0 Sandefjord Fotball 2 Saturday, May 6 Molde 0 Aalesund 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 7 6 1 0 13 3 19 ------------------------- 2 Sarpsborg 08 7 4 1 2 16 9 13 3 Stabaek 7 4 1 2 13 9 13 ------------------------- 4 Odd Grenland 7 4 0 3 6 9 12 ------------------------- 5 Brann Bergen 7 3 2 2 11 6 11 6 Molde 7 3 2 2 11 7 11 7 FK Haugesund 7 3 2 2 11 9 11 8 Aalesund 7 3 2 2 10 9 11 9 Sandefjord Fotball 7 3 1 3 10 10 10 10 Stromsgodset IF 7 2 3 2 7 9 9 11 Tromso 7 2 2 3 8 10 8 12 Valerenga Oslo 7 2 1 4 10 13 7 13 Kristiansund BK 7 2 1 4 5 11 7 ------------------------- 14 Lillestrom 7 2 0 5 5 11 6 ------------------------- 15 Sogndal 7 1 2 4 6 12 5 16 Viking Stavanger 7 1 1 5 5 10 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation