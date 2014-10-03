Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 3
Lillestrom 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 25 19 5 1 56 19 62
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 25 15 6 4 44 23 51
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 26 14 6 6 53 39 48
-------------------------
4 Stromsgodset IF 25 13 4 8 41 34 43
-------------------------
5 Lillestrom 26 11 7 8 38 29 40
6 Valerenga Oslo 25 9 9 7 52 43 36
7 Stabaek 25 10 3 12 39 48 33
8 Viking Stavanger 25 7 11 7 36 34 32
9 Sarpsborg 08 25 8 8 9 35 43 32
10 IK Start 25 9 4 12 40 49 31
11 Aalesund 25 7 7 11 28 33 28
12 Bodo Glimt 25 8 4 13 36 48 28
13 FK Haugesund 25 6 6 13 33 43 24
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 25 6 6 13 29 41 24
-------------------------
15 Brann Bergen 25 6 5 14 33 45 23
16 Sandnes Ulf 25 3 9 13 21 43 18
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 4
Aalesund v Odd Grenland (1330)
Viking Stavanger v Molde (1600)
Sunday, October 5
Sarpsborg 08 v Stromsgodset IF (1330)
Bodo Glimt v Stabaek (1600)
FK Haugesund v Sandnes Ulf (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v Sogndal (1600)
Brann Bergen v IK Start (1800)