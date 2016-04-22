April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, April 21 IK Start 1 Sarpsborg 08 4 Lillestrom 1 Aalesund 1 Molde 4 Valerenga Oslo 0 Tromso 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Wednesday, April 20 Bodo Glimt 3 FK Haugesund 4 Sogndal 0 Odd Grenland 1 Stabaek 0 Stromsgodset IF 1 Viking Stavanger 0 Brann Bergen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 6 5 0 1 9 2 15 ------------------------- 2 Molde 6 4 2 0 14 6 14 3 Odd Grenland 6 4 2 0 7 0 14 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 6 3 2 1 6 6 11 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 6 3 1 2 10 8 10 6 Stromsgodset IF 6 3 1 2 7 6 10 7 Viking Stavanger 6 3 1 2 5 4 10 8 Lillestrom 6 1 4 1 11 9 7 9 Bodo Glimt 6 2 1 3 10 9 7 10 Sogndal 6 2 1 3 3 5 7 11 Sarpsborg 08 6 1 3 2 5 7 6 12 Tromso 6 1 3 2 4 7 6 13 Stabaek 6 1 1 4 5 9 4 ------------------------- 14 Aalesund 6 1 1 4 4 9 4 ------------------------- 15 Valerenga Oslo 6 1 0 5 5 11 3 16 IK Start 6 0 3 3 3 10 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 23 Stromsgodset IF v Bodo Glimt (1330) Brann Bergen v Sogndal (1600) Sunday, April 24 Sarpsborg 08 v Molde (1330) Aalesund v Tromso (1600) Odd Grenland v Lillestrom (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Viking Stavanger (1600) Valerenga Oslo v IK Start (1800) Monday, April 25 FK Haugesund v Stabaek (1700)