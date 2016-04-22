April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, April 21
IK Start 1 Sarpsborg 08 4
Lillestrom 1 Aalesund 1
Molde 4 Valerenga Oslo 0
Tromso 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Wednesday, April 20
Bodo Glimt 3 FK Haugesund 4
Sogndal 0 Odd Grenland 1
Stabaek 0 Stromsgodset IF 1
Viking Stavanger 0 Brann Bergen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 6 5 0 1 9 2 15
-------------------------
2 Molde 6 4 2 0 14 6 14
3 Odd Grenland 6 4 2 0 7 0 14
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 6 3 2 1 6 6 11
-------------------------
5 FK Haugesund 6 3 1 2 10 8 10
6 Stromsgodset IF 6 3 1 2 7 6 10
7 Viking Stavanger 6 3 1 2 5 4 10
8 Lillestrom 6 1 4 1 11 9 7
9 Bodo Glimt 6 2 1 3 10 9 7
10 Sogndal 6 2 1 3 3 5 7
11 Sarpsborg 08 6 1 3 2 5 7 6
12 Tromso 6 1 3 2 4 7 6
13 Stabaek 6 1 1 4 5 9 4
-------------------------
14 Aalesund 6 1 1 4 4 9 4
-------------------------
15 Valerenga Oslo 6 1 0 5 5 11 3
16 IK Start 6 0 3 3 3 10 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 23
Stromsgodset IF v Bodo Glimt (1330)
Brann Bergen v Sogndal (1600)
Sunday, April 24
Sarpsborg 08 v Molde (1330)
Aalesund v Tromso (1600)
Odd Grenland v Lillestrom (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v IK Start (1800)
Monday, April 25
FK Haugesund v Stabaek (1700)