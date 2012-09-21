Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, September 21 Viking Stavanger 3 Stromsgodset IF 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 23 13 5 5 49 32 44 ------------------------- 2 Molde 22 14 2 6 37 24 44 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 22 11 10 1 39 16 43 ------------------------- 4 Tromso 21 10 6 5 37 23 36 ------------------------- 5 Viking Stavanger 23 10 5 8 33 31 35 6 Brann Bergen 22 10 3 9 45 33 33 7 FK Haugesund 22 8 7 7 35 26 31 8 Valerenga Oslo 22 9 4 9 32 32 31 9 Honefoss BK 22 7 9 6 24 26 30 10 Aalesund 22 7 8 7 29 29 29 11 Odd Grenland 22 8 4 10 29 37 28 12 Lillestrom 22 5 9 8 32 41 24 13 Fredrikstad 22 6 3 13 31 43 21 ------------------------- 14 Sandnes Ulf 21 5 6 10 26 41 21 ------------------------- 15 Sogndal 22 4 8 10 21 32 20 16 Stabaek 22 4 1 17 19 52 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 22 Aalesund v Lillestrom (1600) Sunday, September 23 FK Haugesund v Sandnes Ulf (1600) Odd Grenland v Molde (1600) Sogndal v Tromso (1600) Stabaek v Fredrikstad (1600) Brann Bergen v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700) Monday, September 24 Valerenga Oslo v Honefoss BK (1700)