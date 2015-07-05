July 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 5 Aalesund 4 Mjondalen IF 2 Bodo Glimt 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 0 Odd Grenland 1 Valerenga Oslo 2 Sandefjord Fotball 1 Tromso 1 Stromsgodset IF 4 Viking Stavanger 1 Saturday, July 4 FK Haugesund 3 Lillestrom 3 IK Start 4 Stabaek 1 Friday, July 3 Sarpsborg 08 1 Molde 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 15 10 3 2 40 15 33 ------------------------- 2 Stabaek 15 9 3 3 27 18 30 3 Valerenga Oslo 15 8 3 4 31 23 27 ------------------------- 4 Molde 15 7 4 4 35 17 25 ------------------------- 5 Viking Stavanger 15 8 1 6 27 21 25 6 Stromsgodset IF 15 7 3 5 27 26 24 7 Odd Grenland 15 5 7 3 23 19 22 8 Lillestrom * 15 5 7 3 22 19 21 9 IK Start 15 5 4 6 25 24 19 10 Aalesund 15 5 4 6 21 32 19 11 Sarpsborg 08 15 4 5 6 18 22 17 12 Mjondalen IF 15 3 6 6 22 34 15 13 Bodo Glimt 15 4 2 9 22 33 14 ------------------------- 14 FK Haugesund 15 3 5 7 14 26 14 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 15 3 4 8 21 26 13 16 Sandefjord Fotball 15 2 3 10 15 35 9 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation