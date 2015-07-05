July 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 5
Aalesund 4 Mjondalen IF 2
Bodo Glimt 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 0
Odd Grenland 1 Valerenga Oslo 2
Sandefjord Fotball 1 Tromso 1
Stromsgodset IF 4 Viking Stavanger 1
Saturday, July 4
FK Haugesund 3 Lillestrom 3
IK Start 4 Stabaek 1
Friday, July 3
Sarpsborg 08 1 Molde 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 15 10 3 2 40 15 33
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 15 9 3 3 27 18 30
3 Valerenga Oslo 15 8 3 4 31 23 27
-------------------------
4 Molde 15 7 4 4 35 17 25
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 15 8 1 6 27 21 25
6 Stromsgodset IF 15 7 3 5 27 26 24
7 Odd Grenland 15 5 7 3 23 19 22
8 Lillestrom * 15 5 7 3 22 19 21
9 IK Start 15 5 4 6 25 24 19
10 Aalesund 15 5 4 6 21 32 19
11 Sarpsborg 08 15 4 5 6 18 22 17
12 Mjondalen IF 15 3 6 6 22 34 15
13 Bodo Glimt 15 4 2 9 22 33 14
-------------------------
14 FK Haugesund 15 3 5 7 14 26 14
-------------------------
15 Tromso 15 3 4 8 21 26 13
16 Sandefjord Fotball 15 2 3 10 15 35 9
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation