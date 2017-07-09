Soccer-Ceballos to sign for Real Madrid, Betis boss Haro says
MADRID, July 10 Dani Ceballos is leaving Real Betis and is set to sign for Real Madrid, Angel Haro, president of Betis, said on Monday.
July 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 9 Stabaek 2 Brann Bergen 0 Stromsgodset IF 4 Kristiansund BK 2 Viking Stavanger 1 Sogndal 1 Saturday, July 8 Aalesund 0 Molde 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 5 Sandefjord Fotball 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 16 9 5 2 30 13 32 ------------------------- 2 Brann Bergen 16 7 6 3 30 13 27 3 Molde 16 8 3 5 28 19 27 ------------------------- 4 Sarpsborg 08 15 7 5 3 23 13 26 ------------------------- 5 Stabaek 16 7 3 6 24 28 24 6 Aalesund 16 6 4 6 21 19 22 7 Valerenga Oslo 15 6 4 5 21 20 22 8 FK Haugesund 15 6 4 5 18 17 22 9 Odd Grenland 15 6 4 5 12 16 22 10 Lillestrom 15 6 2 7 20 21 20 11 Sogndal 16 5 5 6 20 23 20 12 Stromsgodset IF 16 4 6 6 20 25 18 13 Sandefjord Fotball 16 5 3 8 18 28 18 ------------------------- 14 Kristiansund BK 16 4 5 7 21 27 17 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 15 3 5 7 16 27 14 16 Viking Stavanger 16 2 4 10 15 28 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 10 Sarpsborg 08 v Lillestrom (1700)
July 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Gold Cup Group C matches on Sunday Sunday, July 9 Curacao 0 Jamaica 2 Mexico 3 El Salvador 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Mexico 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Jamaica 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 3 El Salvador 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 4 Curacao 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1-2: Next round
July 10 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Gold Cup matches on Sunday Sunday, July 9 Mexico 3 Hedgardo Marin 8, Elias Hernandez 29, Orbelin Pineda 55 El Salvador 1 Nelson Bonilla 10 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 53,133 - - - Curacao 0 Jamaica 2 Romario Williams 58, Darren Mattocks 73 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Saturday, July 8 Martinique 2 Kevin Parse